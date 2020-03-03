|
|
Thisdale, Camille
Camille Thisdale, Jr., 87, of Guilford, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Apple Rehab of Guilford. He was born in Middletown, son of the late, Beatrice (Robida) and Camille J. Thisdale, Sr. Camille was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the US Army. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a salesman selling office furniture. He loved the outdoors and camping. Camille was president of the Exchange Club, and a coach and president of Little League where he enjoyed coaching his children.
Camille is survived by his sons, John, Jack, Jerry and Joseph, daughters, June Lockman and her husband Scott and Jeanne Delgato, five grandchildren, Kelly, Carissa, Amanda, Alex and Sabrina, three great-grandchildren, Zoe, Nicholas and Madeline.
Calling hours will be held on Friday March 6th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be at the State Veterans' Cemetery on Tuesday, February 10th at 10 a.m.
Those who wish may send memorial donations to Soldiers', Sailors' and Marines' Fund, 864 Wethersfield Avenue, Hartford, CT 06114. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 4, 2020