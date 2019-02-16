Middletown Press Obituaries
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Carl Branciforte
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Carl Branciforte, 80, formerly of Durham, passed on Thursday, February 14, 2019 in Middletown. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Carmelo and Catherine (Cichon) Branciforte of Durham, CT. Prior to his retirement, Carl worked as a shipping and receiving clerk for Alcap and later for Durham Manufacturing. He retired from Durham Manufacturing at the age of 62 and enjoyed his retirement years close to family in his home at Mauro Meadows in Durham, CT. Carl is survived by four siblings and their families: Carmelo Branciforte and his wife Lois of Durham, CT along their daughters Katelynn, Lia, and Jill; Anthony Branciforte and his wife Jamileth of Miami, FL along with their children Anthony, Catherine, Andrew, and David; Rosanne Branciforte and Anton Nolan of Durham, CT along with their daughters Jessica and Erika; and Catherine Monnes and her husband James of Durham, CT along with their son Jason. Carl was predeceased by his sister, Roberta Branciforte. Funeral services will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 16, 2019
