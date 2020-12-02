1/1
Carl Edward Conrad
1943 - 2020
Conrad, Carl Edward
Carl Edward Conrad
October 24, 1943 – November 29, 2020
Carl Conrad passed away suddenly at his home on Sunday afternoon at the age of 77. He was with his loving wife of 50 years, Marijean. He is also survived by his daughter, Meghan Conrad Gardner. He was predeceased by his son, Aaron Conrad. Carl grew up in Wilmington, Delaware where his father worked as a chemist for DuPont. He attended Duke University graduating with a degree in mathematics. He later obtained an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan. Carl was an officer in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He met his wife, Marijean, while serving in Japan working in navy intelligence as a North Korean specialist. Throughout his successful career Carl worked for Xerox Corporation. He specialized in international finance working both in the US and in South America. The last 9 years of his career he worked for Fuji Xerox while based out of Singapore. This allowed him and his family wonderful travel opportunities. He immersed himself in many different cultures including enjoyment of good food and wine. Before retiring to Haddam in 2002, Carl and Marijean lived in Easton, CT. They spent many happy summers at the family cottage on Block Island. He was always an active volunteer in local organizations. While living in Easton, Carl served as president of the local historical society and was on the Easton Board of Finance. In Haddam Carl generously donated his financial skills to the Haddam Historical Society and as a trustee of Brainerd Memorial Library. He loved gardening and walking with his dog at his side. Due to health and safety concerns a Memorial Service for Carl will be held at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Haddam Historical Society (www.haddamhistory.org) or to Brainerd Memorial Library (tpiezzo@brainerdlibrary.org). To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.



Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 2, 2020.
