Tirone, Carl
Carl T. Tirone, 90, of Meriden passed away peacefully on Oct 2, 2020 at Coccomo Memorial Health Care Center after a long illness. His beloved wife of 64 years, Elizabeth "Nean" (Palau) Tirone was at his side. The oldest son of Mario A. and Michaline (Konopka) Tirone, Carl was born and raised in Middletown CT. Carl graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1948 where he played football, and "was a great track man and a fair tuba player" according to one of his classmates. Carl enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean War as radar technician with the 7th Fighter Squadron of the 49th Fighter Bomber Wing. After his honorable discharge in 1954, he attended the University of Connecticut and began a long and successful career with AT&T / Southern New England Telephone. After retirement from SNET, Carl enjoyed working on the grounds crew at Wallingford Country Club. First and foremost Carl loved and supported his family as evidenced by his active involvement in Scouting, his children's sporting events, hiking and many family camping trips. Carl enjoyed golf, bowling, woodworking, the music of John Phillip Sousa and a spirited game of cribbage. Besides his wife, Carl is survived by his five children Charles (and Patricia) Tirone of Ballston Lake, NY; Robert (and Alison) Tirone of Byfield, MA; Elizabeth (and David) Cooley of Meriden; Mark (and Sharon Eppes) Tirone of Wilmington, DE; and Susan (and Ed Roy) Tirone of Middletown; and proud "Grampa" to seven beloved grandchildren, Charles Tirone, Olivia and Cassidy Cooley, Samuel Roy, Carl J. Tirone, Marissa and Cara Eppes. Carl is also survived by his brother, Lt. Col. Retired Joseph Tirone, of Savannah GA and many cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, Carl's family ask that you have a tree planted at www.arborday.org
"Trees for Others" or simply plant a tree of your own. Calling hours will be at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown, CT on Monday Oct 12 from 5pm to 7pm with a service from 7-7:30pm. Burial will be private at the State's Veteran's Cemetery in Middletown CT. To share memories or express condolences online please visitwww.biegafuneralhome.com