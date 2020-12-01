1/1
Carmela Marchese
1923 - 2020
Marchese, Carmela
Carmela Marchese, 97, wife of the Late Francesco Marchese of Middletown, passed away peacefully Friday at home surrounded by her family. She was born May 28, 1923, in Melilli, Sicily, daughter of the Late Sebastiano and Nella Augeri. She was a member of St. Sebastian Church and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. Prior to her retirement, she was employed by Carmela Coats.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law John and Patricia Marchese of Middletown. A daughter and son-in-law Anna and Guido Mazzotta of Middletown. Three granddaughters Enza (Tony) Mazzotta-Giacco, Melinda (Aldo) Parnasso and Elizabeth (Christopher) Girgenti. A grandson Christopher (Mindy) Marchese, two brothers Joseph and sister-in-law Grace Augeri of Middletown, John and sister-in-law Sofia Augeri of Florida, 11 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters Josephine (Pina) DeProto and Angelina DiMauro. She loved cooking especially for her family. A special thanks to Middlesex Home Care and Home Aid Sonia. And Dr. Michael Spada for the
kindness and compassion they showed to Carmela and her family.
Due to the pandemic, a Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at St. Sebastian Church. Burial in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery will be held at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Sebastian Church or the charity of the donor's choice. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Burial
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
