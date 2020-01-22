Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmela Herdman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmela S. Herdman

Carmela S. Herdman Obituary
Herdman, Carmela S.
Carmela S. Herdman, 69, of Middletown passed away on Monday at Middlesex Health. She was born on June 6, 1950 in Melilli, Sicily, Italy, daughter of the late Sebastian and Nancy (Amato) Gionfriddo. She had been a resident of Middletown most of her life. A member of St. Sebastian church, she had retired from Pratt & Whitney. She is survived by a daughter, Gala Herdman of Middletown, a son, Aaron Herdman of Hamden, a brother, Sal Gionfriddo of Meriden, four sisters, Josie Saltus of East Haddam, Nella Tartaglia of Wilton, Mary Kerby of Middletown, Dorothy Bish of Middletown, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held on Friday (Jan 24) at 10 a.m. from the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St, Middletown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St.Sebastian Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday (Jan. 23) from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Middletown Press on Jan. 23, 2020
