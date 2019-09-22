|
Rivera, Carmen Iris
Carmen Iris Rivera, 75, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in San Sebastián, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Diego and Ramona Rivera-Velazquez. Carmen had lived in Middletown for the past forty years.
Carmen is survived by two daughters, Wanda Perez and Carmen Perez, both of Middletown and her sister Mary Lou Rivera of Hartford.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Sept. 23, 2019