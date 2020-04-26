|
|
Forline, Carolanne Hine
Carolanne Hine Forline, 75, passed peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital after a protracted battle with cancer. She was born and grew up in Bradenton, Florida where she met her husband, George, while he was an umpire with AAA ball. Carolanne worked for the phone company in Florida and transitioned to working for SNET when she came to Connecticut. Later in life she worked for Durham Manufacturing and was a much loved volunteer at Middlesex Hospital. Always quick with a joyful smile and laughing eyes, she loved family and friends and helping those in need. She hand crocheted many baby blankets that she gifted over the years. "Carol had a wonderful sense of humor and she was a dedicated and devoted friend to many. Whenever a friend needed help she was always there for support and encouragement," a friend shared. "Carol was quite the gal and always fun to be around", said another. She is survived by her husband, George Forline, of Durham, who was her best friend and companion for almost 50 years. Together they made a great team as many can attest. Carolanne is also survived by her step-daughter, Kristine Forline; grandchildren Robert Stannard, Courtney Turner and Brandon Turner; her sisters Marilyn Panciera (Ronald) of Florida and Marguerite Goodle of Massachusetts; as well as many nieces, nephews and in-laws who will all remember her kindness and humor. She is preceded in death by her parents Leslie and Carry Hine, and her brothers, Richard and William Hine, all of Florida. Interment will be private. The family looks forward to a celebration of Carolanne's life which will be held when restrictions on social gatherings have lifted. Please share condolences by visiting https://www.dangelofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, visit the Middlesex Hospital website at https://middlesexhealth.org/donate/make-a-gift to make a donation to the Hospice unit in Carolanne's name.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 27, 2020