Zidek, Caroline Mary
Caroline M. (Watral) Zidek, age 106, of Higganum, passed in peace on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by love. Caroline was born March 25, 1914 in New York, New York, the daughter of the late Valentine and Caroline (Helenek) Watral. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years, Anton J. Zidek, and her adored son Anton Philip at age 3. Caroline was a devoted mother to her daughter, MaryAnn, and a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. In addition to her daughter, she is survived by her 4 grandchildren (spouses) Keith (Susan), Bryant (Lyn), Jenifer (Rich), and Christina (Carl); 14 great-grandchildren Peter, Thomas, Tyler, Matthew, Nicholas, Josef, Carson, Charlie, Caroline, Andrew, Juliet, Timothy, William, and Daniela; cousin Helen Pytlik; and many nieces and nephews. Caroline enjoyed working as a practice manager for a long-term care facility, teaching religious classes, participating in the Ladies Guild at St. Peter Church, and playing bridge with her friends. She loved to go swimming in the "resi" and in her pool. Caroline was also a beautiful pianist and avid tennis player. Caroline was the fountain of abiding love, peace, faith, and gentleness for her family and friends. She will be forever missed and the blessing she has been to those whose lives she touched will never be forgotten. Her Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday (July 25th) at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Church, Higganum. Burial will be in St. John Cemetery, Middle Village, NY. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Xavier High School at www.xavierhighschool.org/give
or Mercy High School at www.mercyhigh.com/mhs_products/donate
. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.