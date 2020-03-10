|
|
Deshefy, Dr. Carolyn
Dr. Carolyn A. (Carol) Deshefy, of Middletown Connecticut, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Dr. Deshefy grew up in Clark, NJ and was a graduate of Arthur L. Johnson High School. She graduated Cum Laude from Boston College, and then went on to the University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey Medical School. She did her residency at the Women's and Infant Hospital in Rhode Island.
Dr. Deshefy began practicing in Middletown, Connecticut at Crescent Street OBGYN. She was later a partner and co-founder of Partners in Women's Care. Carol was a passionate and dedicated doctor. She loved to cook, garden, and vacation in Aruba. She will be missed by many friends, colleagues and patients.
Dr. Deshefy is survived by her mother Stephanie Deshefy who will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her father Robert Deshefy and her brother Robert J. Deshefy.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the visitation on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Krowicki Gorny Memorial Home 211 Westfield Ave. Clark, thence to St. Agnes R.C. Church, Clark, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Cremation services are private.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 11, 2020