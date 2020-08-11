I grew up in Westfield knowing Carolyn as a family friend and going to Jr. Grange. In later years I sang with her in the St. Pius Church choir.

She was always welcoming and smiling. I enjoyed many visits with Carolyn, sharing her wisdom of childcare. You earned your Rest In Peace, Carolyn.

My sympathies to her family,

Rosemary Mintzer Shea

Rosemary Shea

Friend