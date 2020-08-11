(Rooslund) Gilbert, Carolyn
Carolyn Theolinda (Rooslund) Gilbert, 87, of Middletown, wife of the late Sheriden A. Gilbert, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home. Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Axel and Selma (Johnson) Rooslund.
Carolyn lived in Westfield for the majority of her life. She was a member of First Church of Christ Congregational in Middletown and was an organist playing at many weddings and church events in Middlesex County for many years. She was a member of the Middletown Grange. She was a foster mother fostering over a 105 children. Carolyn touched many lives and was adored by everyone.
She is survived by her son, Randall Gilbert and his wife, Tina of Cromwell and her granddaughter, Amber Shipuleski and her husband Drew.
Along with her husband and parents, Carolyn was predeceased by her son, Christopher P. Gilbert and two brothers.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 14th at 1:00 p.m. in Miner Cemetery, Miner Street, Middletown. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.