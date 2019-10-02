|
Kangas, Carolyn
Carolyn E. Molzahn Kangas, Manchester, CT, died on Sept. 25, 2019. Carolyn was born at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown, CT. The daughter of the Late Vincent and Elizabeth Field Molzahn andd sister of the late Harriet Molzahn. Carolyn was a High School graduate of Durham High. She worked at AT&T as a phone operator.
She is survived by a Son, William Schappert of New York, NY (Elyse Dinan, Groveland, MA.), a brother, Vincent Molzahn III (Janet Lane) of Spotsylvania, VA, a sister, Lylean Molzahn Orlando,(James Thomas) of Tappahannock, VA, several nieces and nephews and great-neices and nephews.
Interment will be held at 2:00 PM, Durham Cemetary, 30 Town House Rd. Durham, CT, with Peter Floyd officiating. Following to Church of Ephiphany, 196 Main Street, Durham, CT. Service Celebrating Carolyn's Life.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The or the Church of Epiphany, Durham, CT.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 3, 2019