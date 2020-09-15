1/1
Carrie Mabel (Goodrich) Webster
Carrie Mabel (Goodrich) Webster, 88, of Cromwell and Hobe Sound, Florida, wife of the late Arthur E. Webster, Jr., passed away on September 15, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital.
Carrie lived in Cromwell the majority of her life before moving to Florida in 1991. She was a member of First Congregation Church in Cromwell. Carrie was very active with her children as they grew up. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Cromwell Nursing Board. She also volunteered at Middlesex Hospital for many years. Carrie enjoyed golfing, gardening and walks on the beach.
Carrie is survived by her son, Arthur E. Webster of Chester; her daughter, Gail W. Fasciano and her husband Robert of Niantic; two grandsons, Greg and his wife Kelly and John Fasciano and his wife Laura; two great-granddaughters, Grace and Sloane and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18th at 10:30 a.m. in the Cromwell Hillside Cemetery West, 29 Hillside Avenue, Cromwell. Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carrie's memory may be made to the Cromwell Hillside Cemetery Association c/o Joanne Golden, 8 Harwood Gardens, Cromwell, CT 06416. Cromwell Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
(860) 346-6464
