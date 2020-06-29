Catherine Ryan

Ryan, Catherine
Catherine Suzanne "Sue" (Commerford) Ryan, 85, of Columbus, Ohio, wife of the late Joseph F. Ryan, Jr., passed away on June 26, 2020 in Ohio. Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Grace (Bonin) Commerford.
Sue lived in Middletown and Cromwell most of her life. She was a member of Saint Pius X Church in Middletown. She worked in banking for twenty years and was an avid bowler. Sue loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching their sports. To her family, Sue was known as the "Best Mom Ever".
Sue is survived by two sons, Joseph F. Ryan, III of Columbus, OH and Thomas W. Ryan of San Diego, CA; sister Patricia Murray of Glen Mills, PA; three grandchildren, Joseph F. Ryan, IV, Justin C. Ryan and Jack C. Ryan; former daughter-in-law, Melissa Nowell-Ryan of Dublin, OH and brother-in-law Dr. James B. Ryan and his wife, Barbara of Madison.
Along with her husband and parents, Sue was predeceased by a brother, Walter J. Commerford, Jr. and two sisters, Grace M. Commerford and Mary G. Commerford.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 2 at 1:00 p.m. in All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue's Memory may be made to Saint Pius X Church, 310 Westfield Street, Middletown, CT 06457 or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 29, 2020.