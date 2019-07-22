Zanelli, Catherine "Kitty"

Catherine (Kitty) Zanelli, 96, of Higganum, died peacefully on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Guayaquil, Ecuador, the daughter of the late Nicholas and Ida (Annette) Morla. Prior to her retirement, Catherine was employed with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. She was a parishioner of St. Peter's Church and a member of their Ladies Guild, a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the Haddam Senior Center. A lifelong knitter, she created and donated many hats for premature babies and lap afghans to veterans throughout the country. Kitty loved to garden and could often be found tending her flowers and watching the hummingbirds and chickadees visit her birdfeeder. She is survived by her sons, Michael Zanelli and his wife Alice of Higganum, and Robert Zanelli and his wife Thelma of St. Johnsville, NY; daughter, Helen Faucher of Berlin; four grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Morla. The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff at Middlesex Health Care at Home and Middlesex Hospice for their excellent care and support over the past few months. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter's Church, Higganum at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019. Burial will be in Burr Cemetery, Higganum. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Middlesex Health Care at Home or Middlesex Hospital Hospice. To share memories or express condolences online please visit

www.biegafuneralhome.com Published in Middletown Press on July 23, 2019