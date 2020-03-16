|
|
Dallmann, Cathleen F.
Dallmann, Cathleen F., age 77 of Minneapolis, MN, formerly of New Britain passed away on March 13, 2020 at North Memorial Medical Health Center, Robbinsdale, MN. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Steve; brother and sister-in-law, William Salwocki and Karen; sister-in-law, Phyllis Westlund; brother-in-law, Daniel Dallmann; many nieces and nephews; dear friends, Cindy and Dale Cronin and their daughter, Angelica. Preceded in death by her parents, Genevieve and William Salwocki. Visitation Thurs. 5-8 p.m. at Gearty-Delmore Robbinsdale Chapel, 3888 West Broadway, Robbinsdale, Minn. Online condolences for Cathleen can be made at www.gearty-delmore.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 17, 2020