Dunn, Cecele Lucente

Surrounded by her loving family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cecele Lucente Dunn on June 29th, 2020, at the age of 90.

Cele was born in New Haven, CT on January 12, 1930, to the late Frank and Myrtle (Wingate) Lucente. She graduated from Weaver High School in Hartford, and met her future husband John E. (Jack) Dunn. Cele and Jack were happily married for 57 years, prior to his death in 2007.

Cele is survived by her (2) two devoted children and their spouses, who blessed her with loving care. Paula Tranchina and husband Frank, of Portland, and Frank W. Dunn and wife Susan of Waterford.

She adored her (4) four loving granddaughters and their husbands, Kelly and Christopher Cahill, Melissa and Robert Davis, Shana and Jason Proulx, Nicole and Zachery Ragland.

She cherished her (9) great-grandchildren, Owen, Emma and Patrick Cahill, Kyle and Alex Davis, Adalyn and Nolan Proulx and Evalyn and Ryder Ragland.

Also surviving are (2) two sisters and a brother-in-law Jean Langan, and Geri and Douglas Turner, and her nieces and nephews David Langan, Mark Langan, Brenda Whitehead, Sarah Turner and Stephanie Bunting who loved her dearly.

While raising her children in Middletown, CT, Cele enjoyed a 35- year career with the City of Middletown, Water and Sewer Department. Cele's family was her life, she loved and was devoted to each of them, was very proud of them all. Cele was blessed to be an integral part of her granddaughter's lives, providing guidance, support and encouragement as they pursued their goals.They brought her much joy and happiness always.

In her retirement she enjoyed spending time with her family, attending the great-grandchildren's activities and events, cooking for them, supporting their goals. Her home was always open to family and friends, and a good meal was on the table. Cele loved Jeopardy, Politics, Current Events, the Casino, Reading, Cooking, Laughing, Joking. She loved life!

All services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Cele will join her husband in Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Middletown, CT.

A Beautiful Life ~ A Wonderful Person, She Will Be Missed ~ She Will Be Remembered.

The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland, is in charge of arrangements.



