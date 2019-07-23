Lyman, Charles A.

Charles Albert Lyman, 88, of East Hampton, beloved husband of Beverly (Nichols) Lyman of sixty years, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019 surrounded by his family at Wadsworth Glen. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Howard R. Lyman and Rachel (Brock) Lyman.

Charles was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. He served two years in the United States Army from 1952-1954 in the medical field and then graduated from UCONN in 1958. Charles worked for Aetna Life and Casualty for thirty-nine years.

Charles was a member of the St. Alban's Lodge of Guilford for fifty-four years. Also, he was a lifelong member of Pine Street Gospel Chapel in Middletown. Charles was an avid fisherman, hunter, reader and collector of decoys. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was a proud father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Along with his wife, Charles is survived by three daughters, Lauralee Hall and her husband, Gary, Melody Philhower and her husband, Mark, and Allison Anderson and her husband, Michael, all of East Hampton; seven grandchildren, Jennifer Hall Dupre (David), Gary Hall, Steven Hall (Erin), Mark Philhower II (Andrea), Michael Philhower, Melissa Anderson (Geoff) and Makenzie Anderson and eight great-grandchildren, Brylee, Brayden, Matthew, Sophia, Samuel, Jamison, Colton and Scarlett.

Besides his parents, Charles was predeceased by his brother, Howard Lyman and a sister, Harriet June Lyman.

There will be no calling hours and a private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.