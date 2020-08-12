Burns, Charles

Charles M. Burns, 88, of Cobalt, husband of the late Norma (Griswold) Burns passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 9, 2020. Born December 10, 1936 in Middletown he was the son of the late James and Helen (Porter) Burns. Charles grew up in Portland along with his siblings, Jeanne Burns Helenek, James H. Burns, and Rita Burns Southard. From 1954-1958, he served in the U.S. Army, volunteering in 1956 to travel to the Bikini and Enewetak atolls in the South Pacific to witness the testing of the Hydrogen Bomb as part of Operation Redwing. Following his service, he worked for over 40 years at JH Metal Finishing in New Britain until his retirement. He was a longtime member of VFW Post 5095 in East Hampton. He is survived by his brother-in-law Harry Southard and nieces and nephews and friends. At the request of the family, services will be private.



