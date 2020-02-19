|
|
Dodd Jr., Charles F.
Charles F. Dodd, Jr., 85, of Chester, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Jeanette (Jackson) Dodd. He was born in Caribou, Maine on September 4, 1934, son of the late Charles, Sr. and Evangeline (Tardiff) Dodd. Charles is survived by his daughter, Pamela (Dodd) and her husband Roger Solek, his brothers, Robert and Gary Dodd, sisters, Diane Allen and Elaine Dodd. His grandchildren, Alan, Chad and Nicole, and great-grandchildren Cole, Drake, Georgia, Jacob, Justin, Joshua, and Jackson, great-great-grandchildren, Brynleigh and Evie Mae. He was predeceased by his wife, Jeanette, sons, Douglas and Steward, and daughter Rhonda, Siblings, Susan, Lloyd, Donna, Donald, Joan and Maxine. Charles was a member of the United Church of Chester. He was a life-long welder at Pratt & Whitney, Middletown until his retirement. He spent his days fishing where he loved, his home on Cedar Lake, Chester. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Aaron Manor of Chester for the fine care and compassion shown to Charles and Jeanette these past few years. Private family services will be held at a later date. To share a memory of Charles, or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com. Arrangements by Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home, Centerbrook.
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 20, 2020