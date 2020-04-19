|
Coe, Charles Henry
Charles Henry Coe passed away on April 16, 2020. Charles "Charlie" Coe was born January 21, 1931, in Littleton, NH to C. Ray and Leora Ball Coe, who were natives of Vermont's Northeast Kingdom. In 1941, the family moved to Lebanon, NH, and he graduated from Lebanon High School in 1949. He entered the University of New Hampshire that fall and graduated with the Class of 1953.
He was enrolled in Air Force ROTC for all four years at UNH and was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force Reserve upon graduation. He went on active duty later in 1953, and after completing training in communications, he was assigned to duty in Korea in 1954, where he served as communications officer on a base near Pusan and was promoted to 1st Lieutenant in 1955.
Upon leaving active duty in the fall of 1955, he returned to UNH as a graduate student for a year. In the summer of 1956, he went to work with AT&T in New York City, where he was introduced to computer systems programming, which would later become his profession. In 1959-1960 he taught high school classes in Peterborough, NH, but then decided to again pursue work in computer systems. He was hired in July 1960 by Travelers Insurance in Hartford, CT, where he remained until his retirement.
On just his third day in Hartford, Charlie met Margaret Ogle Jones. She had emigrated in 1958 after graduating from Queens University School of Medicine (Belfast, N.I.) and was a resident in Anesthesiology at Hartford Hospital. Charlie and Margaret began dating in 1961, were married in September 1962, and welcomed their four children over the next seven years.
Charlie and Margaret enjoyed many family trips to Ireland over the years to visit relatives and friends, as well as summer vacations on Cape Cod, where Charlie often took his Sunfish sailboat out on Cape Cod Bay. In 1991, they bought a second home on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where, over the next 17 years, they made new friends and enjoyed many seaside vacations.
Charlie retired in 1993, and Margaret in 1997, freeing them to travel widely. They enjoyed cruise vacations and travel to Europe, Alaska, Australia, and New Zealand. A special memory was a trip with the entire family to Japan in 2001 for their youngest son's wedding, where the family of the bride were wonderful hosts. Retirement also left more time for family, especially their four beloved granddaughters, who knew Charlie as "Papapa." In Central Connecticut,
Charlie and Margaret were for many years a fixture in the audiences of many wonderful music and theater performances.
Charlie is survived by his wife Margaret, son Michael of Arlington, VA; daughter Barbara of Middletown, CT; daughter Alison Roraback, her husband Jamie, and their daughters Claire and Kate of Middlefield, CT; and son Brian, his wife Saori, and their daughters Emily and Tasha of Kingston, ON, Canada. Survivors also include sister Carolyn Hezlep and her husband Morgan of Sewickley, PA and nephew Bruce Hezlep and family of Cranberry Twp., PA.
Visiting hours and a Remembrance service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The First Congregational Church of Portland, 554 Main Street, Portland, CT 06480, or The Greater Middletown Chorale, P.O. Box 527, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 20, 2020