1/1
Cheryl "Cheri" Morris
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morris, Cheryl "Cheri"
Cheryl "Cheri" (Colavito) Morris, 68, of Durham, beloved wife of John Morris, died suddenly at her home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Cheryl was born in Middletown, daughter of the late, Patrick and Jacquelin (Ahrens) Colavito. Besides her husband John, Cheri is survived by a daughter, Lisa Warzecha of Middletown, a sister, Patricia Sheehan and her husband, Edward of Florida, two step sons, John "Jack" Morris and wife Nicole of Middlebury and Peter Morris of Middlefield, two step grandchildren, Jack and Grace, and an adored nephew, Justin Sheehan, also of Florida. In addition, Cheryl was blessed with many wonderful in-laws, cousins, friends, and two beloved family dogs, Barley and Henry. For 25 years, Cheri owned and operated Suburban Dry Cleaners in Middlefield, CT, where she worked side by side with her father, Pat, until her retirement. Cheri also assisted her husband, John, with his business, Buckles International in Meriden, CT. Cheri was vibrant, vivacious, and full of love, adored by all of those who were fortunate enough to be a part of her bright light. She enjoyed, more than anything, spending time with her family on holidays, annual beach vacations, and dog walks. Cheri didn't miss a Red Sox game and knew every episode of I Love Lucy. Our world is a better place for having had her in it and she will be dearly missed by so many, especially walking into her kitchen on a Sunday and smelling a pot of her delicious homemade sauce simmering on the stove. A funeral liturgy will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Pius X Church, Middletown. Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home 3 Silver Street, Middletown. Burial will be held in Saint Sebastian Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be sent to Labs4Rescue.com. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Liturgy
10:30 AM
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved