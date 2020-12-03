Mounts, Chester D.
On Saturday, November 28, at the age of 77, Chester Mounts, loving husband, and father of two children, passed away peacefully at Cape Coral hospital after a long illness.
Chet was born December, 1, 1943 in Middletown, CT. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School where he was the captain of the baseball team and played on a football team coached by William Montanile. A highlight of his athletic career was scoring five touchdowns in one game. He then attended the University of Hartford where he studied Business Administration. In April 1964 Chet married Jaqueline M. Maggiore and they raised two sons together, Robert and Jason. Chet had a passion for sports and was known for introducing oranges to the Wildcat Football games. He enthusiastically supported his sons' athletic endeavors by coaching the Middletown Little League Lions, Ahearn Whalen league, and the midget football team (Portland, CT). He was a coach with the American Legion baseball team, where he was lucky enough to be part of the first Middletown World Series.
He had a lifetime career in the food industry where he began as a Store Manager with Waldbaum's Foodmart and continued his career at A&P for over 30 years. He then fulfilled his lifelong dream by purchasing The Durham Market which he owned and operated with his family for 20 years. Fulfilling another dream, he then retired to Cape Coral, FL.
When he wasn't coaching, he enjoyed playing golf, walking Rossie his Jack Russell, watching the Giants and Yankees, and telling his grandchildren stories about questionable recipes. He also kept Coca-Cola in business.
He is survived by his wife - the love of life, Jackie (56 years); his sons Robert, his wife Kimberly and their triplets Madison, Ethan, and Ian; and his son Jason and fiancée Keryn and his children Hannah and Haley and Keryn's daughter Chloe. He is also survived by several other close friends and family as well as his loving dog Rossie. Chet was predeceased by his parents, Chester D. And Josephine Mounts (Tuccitto). His brother Loren Mounts, of Tampa, FL passed three days prior.
Services are private. Donations in Chet's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society
.