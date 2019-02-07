Middletown Press Obituaries
D'Angelo Funeral Home Inc - Middletown
22 South Main Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-347-0752
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John 's Church
Cromwell, CT
Christine L. Dupree


Christine L. Dupree Obituary
Dupree, Christine L.
Christine L. Dupree, 77, wife of Robert Dupree of Cromwell, passed away on January 30, 2018. She was born December 9, 1941 in Middletown, daughter of the late Luciano and Christine (Bartolotta) Formica. She was a member of St. John's Church, Cromwell. Prior to her retirement she was a Certified Nurses assistant.
Besides her husband she is survived by two daughters, Lisa Varricchio of Hainas, FL and Suzanne Wright of Rocky Hill, a granddaughter Stephanie Varricchio of Davenport, FL. She was predeceased by her sisters Lucille Lamarr and Angela Formica
A Memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 10 a.m. at St. John 's Church, Cromwell. Burial will follow in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The or the . D'Angelo Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences available at
dangelofuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Feb. 7, 2019
