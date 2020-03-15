|
Walmsley, Christine
Christine A. Walmsley, of Middletown, passed away at the Pilgrim Manor, in Cromwell, on March 10, 2020. She was born April 26, 1960, in Middletown, to the late Sebastian and Constance (Nocera) Milardo. Christine worked as a banking administrator and belonged to St. Sebastian Church. She loved horses and belonged to Manes to Motion. She is survived by her fiance, Robert Frenette of Middletown, a sister, Janet LeBlanc of Middletown and a niece, Kathryn Sambor of California. Family and friends may call at the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South Main St., Middletown, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or online at donate3.cancer.org.
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 16, 2020