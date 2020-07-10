Glass, Christopher M.
Christopher M. Glass, 46, passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C. on June 30, 1974 to Gary Glass and Catherine Pegorer. He is survived by his beloved and beautiful son, Nico Glass who was the light of his life, his mom, Catherine Pegorer, his grandmother, aunt, cousins and many friends whom held a dear place in his heart. Chris was a loving father and hard worker. He was funny, witty and one of the most intelligent people you would ever meet. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Though we can never know or understand what God's plan is for anyone, may we find some solace is knowing that Chris is still with us through all the lives he has touched and through his beautiful son. And we know he will be looking down on us and still rooting for the Patriots and Red Sox.
Funeral services and burial will be private. The Coughlin Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chris' memory may be made to NA.org
. Chris, we will love you and keep you in our hearts always.