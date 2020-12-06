Fagan, Claire T.
Claire T. Fagan, 90, passed away December 3, 2020 in Middlesex Hospital. Claire was born in Acushnet, Massachusetts on February 20, 1930 to the late Eugenia (Pelletier) and George Melancon. She married Joseph Fagan in 1949 and they moved to Hartford, CT. They eventually relocated to Rockville and then to Higganum. Claire retired from a wonderful job as Bank Manager and Officer of Farmer's & Mechanics Bank in Middletown. She was very involved in community service and served as Treasurer for Brainard Library, Treasurer of Altrusa Prof. Ladies Club in Haddam, Chairman of Haddam Chamber of Commerce and on the Board of Directors for the Middletown Heart Association. In her spare time, Claire was a talented seamstress, making most of her own and others' clothes. Her family members were always eager to receive her hand-made Christmas gifts each year. She excelled in oil painting, which was her passion, and her artwork still hangs on the walls of the houses of many friends and family members. Claire also volunteered her time making stuffed bears for Hartford Children's Hospital and crocheted hats for chemotherapy patients. Claire was preceded in death by her son, Michael, her husband, Joe, of 62 years, her sister, Jeanne Robida and brother Donald Melancon. She leaves her son Joseph of Middletown, daughter Peg and son-in-law, Sal Carnemolla of Queen Creek, AZ and son Kenneth and daughter-in-law, Tina (Miller) of Higganum. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Joseph Fagan, Jeffrey Fagan, Alyssa (Carnemolla) and husband Adam Berlew, Kelly (Fagan) and husband Matt Smedley, Jessica (Fagan) and husband Nathan Pelletier, Nicole Carnemolla, Kenneth Fagan and wife Anna (Junokas) and Amanda Fagan. Claire also leaves six beautiful great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made in Claire's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
Contributions can be made in Claire's memory to the Alzheimer's Association in lieu of flowers.
