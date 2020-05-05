Sutton, Clara White
Clara White Sutton, 96, of Middletown, wife of the late Willie Sutton, passed away peacefully at Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehabilitation Facility on April 30, 2020. Born in Colerain, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late David D. White and Sarah Bank White.
Clara moved to Middletown in 1970. She was a member of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully on the Usher Board, The Willing Workers Ministry and a member of the Choir.
Clara is survived by her devoted niece, who was like her daughter, Mother Alberta Leary, of Middletown; her foster daughter, Althes Cofield; a special niece, Delois Newell; a special nephew, Melvin White; a great-nephew, Alvin Leary; great-great-nieces, Tine Winbore and TiKyra Leary; special cousin, Shirley Jackson; special friends, Deacon and Mrs. Olin Richey, and a host of family and friends.
Clara was predeceased by eight siblings, Etta James, Daisy Simon, Annie Mae Leary, Blanchi Mizell, Ruby White, Clinton White, George C. White and Early White.
Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery with the Bishop W. Vance Cotten, Sr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clara's memory may be made to Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 346 Butternut Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Clara White Sutton, 96, of Middletown, wife of the late Willie Sutton, passed away peacefully at Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehabilitation Facility on April 30, 2020. Born in Colerain, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late David D. White and Sarah Bank White.
Clara moved to Middletown in 1970. She was a member of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully on the Usher Board, The Willing Workers Ministry and a member of the Choir.
Clara is survived by her devoted niece, who was like her daughter, Mother Alberta Leary, of Middletown; her foster daughter, Althes Cofield; a special niece, Delois Newell; a special nephew, Melvin White; a great-nephew, Alvin Leary; great-great-nieces, Tine Winbore and TiKyra Leary; special cousin, Shirley Jackson; special friends, Deacon and Mrs. Olin Richey, and a host of family and friends.
Clara was predeceased by eight siblings, Etta James, Daisy Simon, Annie Mae Leary, Blanchi Mizell, Ruby White, Clinton White, George C. White and Early White.
Due to current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery with the Bishop W. Vance Cotten, Sr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Clara's memory may be made to Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, 346 Butternut Street, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on May 5, 2020.