Pepin, Claude R.
Claude Rheal Pepin, 82, of Cromwell, CT, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born in Hull, Quebec, Canada on March 9, 1937, he was the son of the late Romeo and Louise (Potvin) Pepin. He married the love of his life, Nancie (O'Leary) Pepin, while living in Hudson Falls, NY in 1956, and they were married for 49 years. Claude served in the US Navy on the aircraft carrier, USS Valley Forge. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed traveling with Nancie, spending winters in Myrtle Beach and spending time with his family. He was a lifelong member of the Elks. Claude retired from the US Postal Service in 1998. Those that knew Claude knew him to be a jokester in most situations. He was predeceased by his wife, parents, siblings, Roland and Yvette; beloved sister and brothers-in-law, Marion "Myrne" Nichols, Michael O'Leary, and Patrick O'Leary. He is survived by his son and dedicated caregiver, Christopher Pepin of Cromwell; daughters, Claire (Pepin) Hatfield and spouse David of Middletown, Catherine "Kitty" (Pepin) Peters of Middletown; his beloved granddaughters, Lauren (Hatfield) Hanlon and spouse, Joel of Christiansburg, VA, Emily (Hatfield) Wiecek and spouse David of Bristol, and Kayla Peters of Middletown. He is also survived by siblings, Aline Brisebois, Raymond Pepin, John Pepin, Denise Forget, Marcel Pepin, Camren Aiken, Andre Pepin, as well as Marjorie (O'Leary) Bacon and her spouse Richard, William O'Leary and his spouse Keitha, Bridget (O'Leary) Davis and her spouse, William, Judy (O'Leary) Chagnon, Lynn O'Leary, Ann O'Leary, and many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Funeral services will be held Wednesday (Oct. 23rd) at 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial will be private at the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send memorial donations to . To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 22, 2019