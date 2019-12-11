Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Colleen Watrous
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
1957 - 2019
Colleen Watrous Obituary
Watrous, Colleen
Colleen Watrous, 61, of Middletown, beloved wife of Mark Watrous, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on December 10, 1957 in Middletown, the daughter of the late Bert Chapman and Patricia (Kelly) Chapman. Colleen worked for many years at Farmer's Mechanics savings bank, as a crossing guard at Farm Hill Elementary before working in the records department at the Middletown Police Station. She loved to garden and was a member of the Garden Club, she was a member of the Committee Board for the Wadsworth Mansion and volunteered for many functions and mentored students at MacDonough Elementary and taught CCD at St. John Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Megan Watrous of Middletown; sons, Ernie Watrous of New York and Timothy Watrous and his girlfriend Jessica Jascot of Haddam and their fur babies Keysha and Harley; brother, John "Jack" Chapman and his wife Nancy and their daughter Alyssa and son Ryan of Cromwell; grandchildren, Alaina Watrous and Amaya Watrous of Middletown and Elijiah "EJ" Watrous of New York. Funeral services will be held Saturday (Dec. 14th) at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Friends may call at Biega Funeral Home on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Alzheimer's Foundation of Connecticut. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 12, 2019
