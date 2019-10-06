|
Chick, Collin Spencer
Collin Spencer Chick
1964-2019
Collin Spencer Chick, 55, of Middletown, CT, beloved brother of Julie Chick Bouthot and fiancée of Cheryl Krieger, passed on in his sleep unexpectedly Saturday September 28, 2019 at home. Born in Rockland, Maine, son of the late Arnold and Sonja Chick. Collin is survived by his fiancée, Cheryl Krieger and her daughter, Alyssa Sestero of Middletown; his sister, Julie Chick Bouthot and niece, Grace Bouthot, and his two nephews, Donald Yankowski, III, and Matthew Bouthot. Collin leaves behind his uncle and aunt, Daniel and Corey Cookson of Arkansas, and his aunt, Jean Voorheis and predeceased by his uncle, Edwin "Buck" Voorheis of New York and Maine. Collin adore his aunts and uncles tremendously along with all his cousins, step daughter, Alyssa and his niece and nephews. Most of all, he loved his cat, Taz, they were inseparable, and the love he shared with Cheryl for 14 years, along with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Krieger. Along with many great friends who loved to hang out and watch the Red Sox and Philadelphia Eagles. Collin started his journey in life, living in Penobscot, Maine on White Head Island, with his parents. His father, Arnold F. Chick, was the lighthouse keeper stationed there with the Coast Guard, later, the family moved to Cromwell, CT, where he graduated from Cromwell High School. Collin had a love for the beach and he loved to fish and go boating. He will be remembered as easy going, laid back and a hard worker. He will be missed so much. Wake will be held on Friday (Oct. 11th) from 6 to 8 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Funeral services will be held Saturday (Oct. 12th) at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 355 Main St., Cromwell with a gathering for family and friends following in the Church's Fellowship Hall. Those who wish may send memorial donations to a local animal shelter. To share memories or express condolences online please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 7, 2019