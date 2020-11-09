1/1
Concetta Corsino
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Concetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corsino, Concetta
Concetta Corsino, 81, of Middletown, departed this world peacefully on Saturday, November 7th. She is the wife of the late Antonio Corsino. Born on December 3, 1938 in Melilli, Sicily, she is the daughter of the late Gino and Anna (DiMauro) Caminito. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Sebastian Church and the Anita Garabaldi Society. Concetta is survived by her loving family, a son and daughter-in-law Salvatore and Rosalba Corsino of Portland, and a daughter and son-in-law Josie and Peter Ceulemans of East Haddam. She is survived as well by a sister Elvira Russo of Augusta, Italy, sisters-in-law Concettina Pitruzzello of Middletown, Lucia Pitruzzello of Melilli, Italy, two grandsons Anthony Corsino, and Marco and wife Laura Corsino, great-grandchildren Henry, Lucy, and Olive, and also several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by two sisters, Rosa Maggiore and Lina Cammarata, a sister-in-law Rita Corsino, and also a niece Angela Spada.
Tina immigrated to America in 1971 with her family where they started a new life. Through hard work and perseverance, she and Anthony were able to achieve the American Dream. She was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She enjoyed traveling to Italy, the Bahamas, California, and Hawaii. Tina had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew her. A special thanks to her caregiver Hermelinda Arroyo and all of the nurses at the Middlesex Hospice Unit for their loving care and comfort.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, November 11th at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Church. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved