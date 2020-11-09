Corsino, Concetta

Concetta Corsino, 81, of Middletown, departed this world peacefully on Saturday, November 7th. She is the wife of the late Antonio Corsino. Born on December 3, 1938 in Melilli, Sicily, she is the daughter of the late Gino and Anna (DiMauro) Caminito. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Sebastian Church and the Anita Garabaldi Society. Concetta is survived by her loving family, a son and daughter-in-law Salvatore and Rosalba Corsino of Portland, and a daughter and son-in-law Josie and Peter Ceulemans of East Haddam. She is survived as well by a sister Elvira Russo of Augusta, Italy, sisters-in-law Concettina Pitruzzello of Middletown, Lucia Pitruzzello of Melilli, Italy, two grandsons Anthony Corsino, and Marco and wife Laura Corsino, great-grandchildren Henry, Lucy, and Olive, and also several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by two sisters, Rosa Maggiore and Lina Cammarata, a sister-in-law Rita Corsino, and also a niece Angela Spada.

Tina immigrated to America in 1971 with her family where they started a new life. Through hard work and perseverance, she and Anthony were able to achieve the American Dream. She was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family. She enjoyed traveling to Italy, the Bahamas, California, and Hawaii. Tina had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew her. A special thanks to her caregiver Hermelinda Arroyo and all of the nurses at the Middlesex Hospice Unit for their loving care and comfort.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, November 11th at 10 a.m. in St. Sebastian Church. Burial will be in the family plot in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.



