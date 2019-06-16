|
|
DiGrande, Concetta
Concetta DiGrande, 87, of Middletown, wife of the Late Giuseppe DiGrande, passed away on Friday, June 14 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 8, 1932 in Augusta, Italy, daughter of the Late Sebastiano and Sebastiana (DiModica) Spinali. She was a member of St. Sebastian Church and prior to her retirement, was employed by Auburn Manufacturing. She is survived by three sons, Santo, Sebastiano and Silvio and daughters-in-law Kathy and Alda, three grandchildren Aaron, Joslyn and Olivia. Three brothers Ottavio Spinali, Domenico Spinali and Natale Spinali, and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church with burial following in St. Sebastian Cemetery, Middlefield. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the D'Angelo Funeral Home, 22 South main St.
Published in Middletown Press on June 17, 2019