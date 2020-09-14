Moyer, Concetta E. "Tina"
Concetta E. "Tina" Moyer, 71, of Middletown, beloved wife of Barry Moyer, passed Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital with her family at her side. Tina fought a courageous battle with breast cancer, the strength she showed during her illness, is a tribute to the love she had for her family. Tina was born in Melilli, Sicily. She is the daughter of the late Barbarino and Josephine (Bonamico) Girgenti. She married Barry, her high school sweetheart in 1969 at St. Sebastian Church. Besides her husband Barry, Tina is survived by a daughter, Tina Moyer-Pawlich and her husband Scott of Michigan, a son, Jason Moyer and his fiancée Noell Schiavoni of Meriden, five rays of sunshine that called her "Nona," Kailee, Madison, Ethan, Isabella Pawlich and Dylan Moyer. She is survived by four brothers, Santo Girgenti and his wife Anna of FL, Sebastian Girgenti and his wife Charlene of FL, Aldo Girgenti and his wife Deborah of Middletown and Bruno Girgenti and his wife Jacquelyn of Middletown, also many niece, nephews, cousins and aunts and uncles. The Family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Sarah Mougalian, MD and her staff for their outstanding care over the last several years. Tina's joy in life was spending time with her family. She adored her grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Smilow Cancer Center in New Haven. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com