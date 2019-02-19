Parks, Constance M.

Constance M. Parks (Connie), age 88 of Portland, CT and recently Middletown, RI passed away Friday Feb 8, 2019. Born August 21, 1930 in Hackensack, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Virginia Clark (McKay) and Victor McKay. Connie spent her childhood in Harrington Park, NJ, graduated from Dumont High School, and then attended the Franklin School of Art in NYC where she studied interior design. She was married to George U. Parks in 1952. They built a house in Portland, Connecticut in 1955 where they lived together for 51 years until George's death in 2006. Connie stayed in Portland, weaving and tending her beloved garden until 2016.

Connie was a skilled interior designer, devoted mother and gardener and active in the Portland River Valley Garden Club. She was also a long-standing and respected member of the Wesleyan Potters where she initially pursued ceramics and then focused on weaving. When she wasn't raising her children, any particular week would find her redesigning and expanding her garden, throwing pots or weaving at the Pottery and at home. Connie was always outdoors gardening, hiking and touring.

Connie is survived by her three sons, Steven Parks and his wife Sandy of Middletown, RI, Robert Parks and his wife Jan of Ipswich, MA, William Parks and Linda Sorensen of Christchurch, New Zealand, and two grandchildren Joshua Parks of Newport, RI, and Ian Parks of NYC. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Chaudière of Lummi Island, WA, Carol's four children and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Victor McKay of Shoreline, WA.

Help us remember Connie at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/constanceparks

There will be a gathering to remember Connie at 2 Hopewell, Glastonbury, CT at 1:30, Sunday, February 24, 2019.