Rich, Cora M.

Cora M. (Nichols) Rich, 97, of Higganum, CT wife of the late Robert W. Rich passed away on Tuesday, May 28th at Hartford Hospital. She was born in Hartford, CT on March 15, 1922 daughter of the late Clarence and Cora (Clark) Nichols and lived in Higganum most of her life. She is survived by two daughters and their spouses, Lynda (Jack) Herrmann and Denise (John)Grasso. Four grandchildren, Jack Herrmann (Michael DiGuiseppe), Lindsey Tremblay, Robert Grasso (Michele) and Thomas Grasso (Denna); also 5 great grandchildren Jonathan, Aynslee, Ashley, Cayden and Bode. And several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister, Verdith Grabek and two brothers, Irving Nichols and Burton Nichols. She was a member of The Higganum Methodist Church, Haddam Club 60, The Red Hat Society, and served as President of the Resident Council at Chestelm. She loved spending time with family and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren they were the light of her life. We'd like to thank Chestelm Health and Rehabilitation Center of Moodus, CT for the great care and love they showed our Mom and grandmother during her past four years as a resident. She loved each and every one of you. Funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family. Anyone who would like to make a donation in her name can make it to The Chestelm Recreation Department, 534 Town St., PO Box 719, Moodus, CT 06469 or a . Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

