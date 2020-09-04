Nadeau, Corey Lynn (Nursick)
Corey Lynn (Nursick) Nadeau, 48, of Portland, CT, was called home to heaven on August 31, 2020, after a fearless battle with Type 1 Diabetes. She was born in Middletown, CT, on December 9, 1971. Corey was a graduate of Portland High School class of 1989. She loved tag-saling, trips to the casino and most importantly, spoiling her fur-baby Frankie. Corey is survived by the love of her life, her daughter Morgan Nadeau, her father, Stanley Nursick Jr., her mother, Lynda (Darley) Nursick and predeceased by her brother, Troy Nursick. Corey will be deeply missed and forever loved, by friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Corey Nadeau may be made to the American Diabetes Association
at https://www.diabetes.org/donate
or P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Donations for Gastroparesis research and awareness may be made at https://greatnonprofits.org/org/gastroparesis-patient-association-for-cures-and-treatments-inc
.
The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements.