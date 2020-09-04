1/1
Corey Lynn (Nursick) Nadeau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nadeau, Corey Lynn (Nursick)
Corey Lynn (Nursick) Nadeau, 48, of Portland, CT, was called home to heaven on August 31, 2020, after a fearless battle with Type 1 Diabetes. She was born in Middletown, CT, on December 9, 1971. Corey was a graduate of Portland High School class of 1989. She loved tag-saling, trips to the casino and most importantly, spoiling her fur-baby Frankie. Corey is survived by the love of her life, her daughter Morgan Nadeau, her father, Stanley Nursick Jr., her mother, Lynda (Darley) Nursick and predeceased by her brother, Troy Nursick. Corey will be deeply missed and forever loved, by friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Corey Nadeau may be made to the American Diabetes Association at https://www.diabetes.org/donate or P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Donations for Gastroparesis research and awareness may be made at https://greatnonprofits.org/org/gastroparesis-patient-association-for-cures-and-treatments-inc .
The Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved