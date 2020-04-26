|
|
Franklin, Craig
Craig Donald Franklin, 50, of Portland, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Craig was born on November 13, 1969 in Hartford to the late Donald I. Franklin and Sandra (Moore) Franklin and lived in Portland his whole life.
Craig worked for Aetna Insurance Co. for over 20 years where he developed many lasting friendships. Craig loved sports, both playing and coaching. He coached Portland Little League teams for over 10 years and most recently coached the Portland Middle School baseball team, as well as coaching Portland Panthers youth football for a few seasons with his best friend. For those who know, he made sure you would wear your baseball cap forward. His reason was to not only teach respect for the game or the field but also to teach respect for yourself and others. He believed in and taught good sportsmanship. He was an avid golfer and member of the East Hartford Men's Club.
Craig was a great Husband, Father, Poppy, Brother, Cuz, Unc, Commish Coach and Friend. He cared, helped and guided others in every area of life. He loved spending time with family and friends but most of all he loved being called Poppy.
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Deborah (Bitcon) Franklin, his children, Meaghan Franklin of Portland, Carissa Thisdale of Portland, Kelly (Thisdale) Nordstrom and her husband Nick of Summerville, SC, Katie (Bitcon) Jurczak and her husband LJ of East Hampton, Dan Bitcon of Hebron and Sam Bitcon of Meriden. His brothers, Brett Franklin of West Hartford and his wife Sandy and Keith Franklin of Lexington, SC and his wife Roxanne. His grandchildren, Zoe, Sharlotte, Nicholas and Madison. As well as Sister and Brother-in-laws, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
A Celebration of Craig's life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association (www.diabetes.org) or Manes and Motions Therapeutic Horseback Riding Center, 874 Millbrook Rd., Middletown, CT 06457
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 27, 2020