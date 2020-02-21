|
Burke, Cynthia Brush
Cynthia Brush Burke, born on November 14th, 1962 in Middletown, CT passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 in Middletown, CT, aged 57. Cindy was a resident of Middlefield, CT.
Cindy was a graduate of Coginchaug Regional High School, and Southern Connecticut State University. A natural at making people look and feel their best, Cindy gravitated to a career in sales. Cindy worked for AT&T, Goldwell Products, and Kao Corporation.
Summers in Rhode Island and trips on the boat and to the beach were favorites. Danby, her dog. A bubbling pot of pasta sauce for her friends and family. A cold bottle of wine. An unstoppable, infectious drive that lit up her surroundings. A knack for organization: "Already took care of that!" Our Energizer Bunny. A quick contagious laugh. A kindness to all that was warm and genuine. A flair for fashion. Cindy loved life and fought fiercely for hers, right to the very end.
Cindy will be dearly missed by all those that loved her. She was a devoted wife to her husband of 22 years Gerald F.X. Burke, a loving daughter to her parents W.R. and Eleanor Brush (deceased), and an amazing sister to her brother Geoff and sister Bonnie.
The family would like to thank all who have supported Cindy. Special recognition is due to the dedicated professionals at Middlesex Memorial Hospital's Hospice Program.
A celebration of Cindy's life will be held on March 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Elks Lodge #771, 44 Maynard St., Middletown, CT 06457. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The National Breast Cancer Foundation.
