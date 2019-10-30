|
Deming, Cynthia (Schiller)
Cynthia Jane (Schiller) Deming, 61, of Cromwell, wife of the late Edward Francis Deming of forty-two years, departed this life on Friday, October 18, 2019 into God's care surrounded by her beloved family at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Middletown, she was the daughter of Shirley (Swanson) Schiller of Cromwell and the late Charles H. Schiller, Sr.
Along with her mother, Cindy is survived by her brother, Charles H. Schiller, Jr. and his wife Lucia of Middletown; aunts and uncles, Neil and Mary Swanson of Cromwell, Honoria and Dennis Balsiger of Monroe, WI and Henry and Phyllis Gustafson of Bristol; two dear friends, JoAnn Deming of Port St. Lucie, FL and Heather Deming of Cromwell and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Cindy worked for Farmers and Mechanics Savings Bank and Citizens Bank, both in Cromwell. She was an avid animal lover and truly enjoyed the beach in Clinton or time relaxing by the pool with a good cup of coffee.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Cromwell. A reception will follow the service in the church reception hall. In lieu of flowers, donations in Cindy's name may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, 50 Court Street, Cromwell, CT 06416 or to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 31, 2019