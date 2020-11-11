Smith, Cynthia (Cashman)

Cynthia (Cashman) Smith, wife of Warner Smith, passed peacefully from this life on October 25, 2020 at her home in Nolensville, TN. She was born on September 26, 1945 in Middletown, CT, daughter of the late John and Sue Cashman. She is survived by her husband, Smitty, who took excellent care of her at their home all these years; her daughter, Heather Mayes (Brad), grandchildren, Thomas Clay, Catlin and Chase in Tennessee; her son, Gregory Todd Smith, grandsons, Evan and Aamon, all of Vermont. She is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Wocl of Moodus and Mar-Jean Kuchyt of Higganum. She was predeceased by a sister, Marie Dombrowski, who was loved by all. A memorial service will be held at St. Bridget of Kildare Church in Moodus on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. Due to Covid, the front doors of the church are locked and everyone must enter through the back doors. Social distancing and masks are required. Her ashes will remain in Tennessee. In her memory, donations may be made to the East Haddam Food Bank, PO Box 572, Moodus, CT 06469.



