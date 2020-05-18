Truncali, Cynthia
Cynthia (Chopp) Truncali, 70, of Cromwell, passed away in the arms of the love of her life Bill Huff on Thursday, March 14th. She was born on November 8, 1949, in Norwich, daughter of Joseph and Olga Chopp. Prior to her retirement she was a Special Education Teacher for 30 years in the Middletown School System. She was a Graduate of the University of Connecticut and Bacon Academy.
Besides the Love of her life she is survived by Brother Dennis Chopp and his wife Sandra of Old Lyme. Two nieces, Reali and Marrily and nephew Josh and several Cousins and their families. Funeral Services are Private because of the Current Pandemic situation, Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis TN 38109. D'Angelo Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements
Published in Middletown Press on May 18, 2020.