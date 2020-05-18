Cynthia Truncali
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Truncali, Cynthia
Cynthia (Chopp) Truncali, 70, of Cromwell, passed away in the arms of the love of her life Bill Huff on Thursday, March 14th. She was born on November 8, 1949, in Norwich, daughter of Joseph and Olga Chopp. Prior to her retirement she was a Special Education Teacher for 30 years in the Middletown School System. She was a Graduate of the University of Connecticut and Bacon Academy.
Besides the Love of her life she is survived by Brother Dennis Chopp and his wife Sandra of Old Lyme. Two nieces, Reali and Marrily and nephew Josh and several Cousins and their families. Funeral Services are Private because of the Current Pandemic situation, Donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Way, Memphis TN 38109. D'Angelo Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved