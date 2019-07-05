Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cromwell Funeral Home
506 Main St
Cromwell, CT 06416
(860) 346-6464
Resources
More Obituaries for D. Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

D. Jane Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
D. Jane Johnson Obituary
Johnson, D. Jane
D. Jane Johnson, 88, of Cromwell, beloved wife of the late Raymond S. Johnson, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2019. Born in Middletown, Jane was the daughter of the late C. Edward Carlson and Dorothy Brownlow Carlson of Middletown.
A graduate of Middletown High School, she was employed by the former Connecticut Bank &Trust Co. where she and her husband met. Her community services included working with her husband on the Middlesex United Way, the , March of Dimes, and the American Heart Society, and she was a Girl Scout leader for several years. In 1963, she was employed by the Town of Cromwell as Assistant Town Clerk, Tax Collector, and Assessor. In 1979, she was elected Tax Collector for the Town of Cromwell and held that position until 2001 when she retired.
Jane was a member of the Connecticut Municipal Association and the Middlesex Tax Collector's Association. She was also a lifetime member of the Cromwell Historical Society.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Spada and her late husband Manny of Cromwell, her son Bob Johnson and his wife Debra of East Haddam, and five grandchildren: Sherry, Ryan, and Shaun Spada and Kelly and Brian Johnson. She also leaves her beloved dog, Penny.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown.
Family and friends may call on Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Cromwell Funeral Home. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cromwell Funeral Home
Download Now