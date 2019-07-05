Johnson, D. Jane

D. Jane Johnson, 88, of Cromwell, beloved wife of the late Raymond S. Johnson, died on Wednesday, June 3, 2019. Born in Middletown, Jane was the daughter of the late C. Edward Carlson and Dorothy Brownlow Carlson of Middletown.

A graduate of Middletown High School, she was employed by the former Connecticut Bank &Trust Co. where she and her husband met. Her community services included working with her husband on the Middlesex United Way, the , March of Dimes, and the American Heart Society, and she was a Girl Scout leader for several years. In 1963, she was employed by the Town of Cromwell as Assistant Town Clerk, Tax Collector, and Assessor. In 1979, she was elected Tax Collector for the Town of Cromwell and held that position until 2001 when she retired.

Jane was a member of the Connecticut Municipal Association and the Middlesex Tax Collector's Association. She was also a lifetime member of the Cromwell Historical Society.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Spada and her late husband Manny of Cromwell, her son Bob Johnson and his wife Debra of East Haddam, and five grandchildren: Sherry, Ryan, and Shaun Spada and Kelly and Brian Johnson. She also leaves her beloved dog, Penny.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell. Burial will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Middletown.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Cromwell Funeral Home. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com. Published in Middletown Press on July 6, 2019