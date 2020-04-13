|
Chase, Jr., Daniel E.
Daniel Eldon Chase, Jr., 87, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late Daniel and Alice (Partridge) Chase.
Daniel lived in Portland moving to Rocky Hill in 2006 and recently to Middletown. He was a longtime member of South Congregational Church in Middletown and a member of the YMCA. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the United States Army. Daniel was employed at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over thirty years. He was generous with his time volunteering for Habitat for Humanity and at Middlesex Hospital. Daniel was an accomplished poet and artist; he especially enjoyed recreating portraits in oil and landscapes in watercolor. He was very social and enjoyed biking and traveling with other people. He had a wonderful sense of humor. Danny was always curious and liked to dig deeper into current and historical events. His wry humor and intelligent conversation will be greatly missed.
Daniel is survived by his sister, Janet Jagoda of Cromwell, two nieces, Nanci Liscinsky of Glastonbury, and Jami Jagoda-Cooney of Cromwell, and a nephew, Bruce Jagoda of Los Angeles.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel's memory may be made to One MacDonough Place Assisted Living, 1 MacDonough Place, Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 14, 2020