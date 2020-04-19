|
|
Breton, Daniel R.
Daniel R. Breton, born July 23, 1961, to Joseph and Pauline Breton, passed away April 15, 2020, in Middletown, CT. Dan grew up in Durham and was a graduate of Coginchaug High School. He loved the outdoors and was an Eagle Scout. He had an associate's degree from UMass and also attended UConn. He was an avid fan of the UConn women's basketball team. He was a golf course superintendent at a prestigious golf course in NY. Dan was predeceased by his mother, Pauline, brother Marc, and nephew, Nathan. He was a kind, gentle soul who had a big heart. Dan is survived by his father, Joseph, and siblings, Michael, Jeannine, Paul, Marie, Leo and Cecile. The family will have a private service at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to The Nathaniel B. Field Memorial Foundation, Inc., 32 Old County Road East, Haddam, CT 06438.
Published in Middletown Press on Apr. 20, 2020