Services
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Portland, CT
View Map
1965 - 2019
Daniel Wagner Obituary
Wagner, Daniel
Daniel G. Wagner, 54 of Middletown, Beloved husband of Melissa Ann (Cooney) Wagner passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Dan was born in Meriden on June 8, 1965. Dan attended East Hampton High School. He leaves behind several siblings and brother and sisters-in law, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Dan worked hard his entire life, giving his all. Dan worked for 19 years as Warehouse Manager for Structural Graphics in Essex Ct.
Dan was a devoted husband to Melissa, and a generous friend to his many neighbors. Over his lifetime Dan enjoyed cheering on his Dallas Cowboys and Boston Red Sox. Dan loved his country music and watching NASCAR.
Dan leaves behind his faithful Chocolate Lab, Dove, who will miss her Pappa forever.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, December 15th at the Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland from 4 to 6 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Monday, December 16th at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery, Portland.
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 13, 2019
