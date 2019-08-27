|
Fleck, Darren D.
Darren Denver Fleck, 54, of Durham, husband of Jerilyn (DeSantis) Fleck, passed unexpectedly on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Baltimore, MD, son of Marlene (Denver) Fleck of Durham, to whom he was a devoted son and caretaker too, and the late Howard M. Fleck. Son-in-law to Frances and Joseph DeSantis of Richmond, RI. Darren, aka Double D, graduated Xavier High School Class of '83 and then earned his Bachelor's Degree at the University of Vermont. He was a talented baseball player playing both in high school and college. Darren retired after 20 years at Mount St. John School in Deep River. He coached local Ahern Whalen and American Legion Baseball. He was an avid Colts and Yankee fan. Darren cherished life and lived with no regrets. His biggest joy was to spend time with his sons. In addition to his wife and mother, Darren is survived by sons, Bryce D. Fleck and Drue D. Fleck of Durham; sister, Lorraine Ruck Renner and husband Karl Renner of Middletown; brother/sister-in-law Joseph and Sherry DeSantis of Pelham, AL; sister/brother-in-law Julienne and Michael Kelly of Narragansett, RI and nieces and nephews, Danielle and Rick Merrill, Nicolas DeSantis, Stuart DeSantis, Travis Kelly, Kyle Kelly, great-niece, Courtney Merrill, great-nephew Jordan Merrill and great-great-niece, Lilyanna White; along with many extended family and friends. Family and friends may gather at Carmella's on the Extension, 139 Main St. Extension, Middletown, on Saturday (Aug. 31st) from 2 to 5 p.m. with a Words of Remembrance Service at 4:30 p.m. In keeping with Darren's wishes, casual attire and no Patriot's clothing. "DRINK A BEER - SALUT! In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for the benefit of his sons to the Fleck Brothers' College Fund, 14 Clementel Drive, Durham, CT 06422. Biega Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 28, 2019