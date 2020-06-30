Peterson, David A.
David A. Peterson, 71, of Hendersonville, TN, formerly of Middletown, died peacefully at home on June 4, 2020 after a seventeen-month battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme. He was born in Middletown, Connecticut to Blanche (Gauthier) and Edward Peterson (both deceased) on January 1, 1949 and lived on High Street in the North End of Middletown for his entire formative years.
He leaves to cherish and honor his memory his wife Kim (Jean), daughter Nicole Weatherspoon (Barry) of Antioch TN, son Matthew Peterson of Hendersonville, TN, two grandchildren AJ Cisneros of Murfreesboro, TN and Cheyenne Weatherspoon of Antioch, TN, brother Thomas Peterson (Catherine) of Edmund, OK, as well as a large extended family.
He attended local schools he was a member of the first graduating class of Xavier High School in 1967. He served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Air Force he was employed by Standard Knapp, the Middletown Police Department, and finally as a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. In 1989 Dave moved his family to Tennessee, transferring with the U.S. Postal Service there, from where he retired in 2012. Never one to be idle Dave held many "part-time" positions throughout his retired years, most recently with the National Hockey League as Game Time Keeper assigned to the Nashville Predators.
Extremely active in supporting all Veterans as a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 240, a member of Rolling Thunder, and Hope & Healing at Hillenglade.
His passion for helping others was never ending, he never knew a stranger his smile was infectious.
A Celebration of Life for David will be held at Hendersonville VFW Post 9851, in Hendersonville, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Inurnment will be held at Nashville National Cemetery, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: VVA Chapter 240, www.vva240.com , Rolling Thunder TN1, www.rollingthundertn1.com , Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall, www.travelingwall.us and Hope and Healing at Hillenglade, www.hillenglade.org
David A. Peterson, 71, of Hendersonville, TN, formerly of Middletown, died peacefully at home on June 4, 2020 after a seventeen-month battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme. He was born in Middletown, Connecticut to Blanche (Gauthier) and Edward Peterson (both deceased) on January 1, 1949 and lived on High Street in the North End of Middletown for his entire formative years.
He leaves to cherish and honor his memory his wife Kim (Jean), daughter Nicole Weatherspoon (Barry) of Antioch TN, son Matthew Peterson of Hendersonville, TN, two grandchildren AJ Cisneros of Murfreesboro, TN and Cheyenne Weatherspoon of Antioch, TN, brother Thomas Peterson (Catherine) of Edmund, OK, as well as a large extended family.
He attended local schools he was a member of the first graduating class of Xavier High School in 1967. He served our country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. After leaving the Air Force he was employed by Standard Knapp, the Middletown Police Department, and finally as a Letter Carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. In 1989 Dave moved his family to Tennessee, transferring with the U.S. Postal Service there, from where he retired in 2012. Never one to be idle Dave held many "part-time" positions throughout his retired years, most recently with the National Hockey League as Game Time Keeper assigned to the Nashville Predators.
Extremely active in supporting all Veterans as a member of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 240, a member of Rolling Thunder, and Hope & Healing at Hillenglade.
His passion for helping others was never ending, he never knew a stranger his smile was infectious.
A Celebration of Life for David will be held at Hendersonville VFW Post 9851, in Hendersonville, on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Inurnment will be held at Nashville National Cemetery, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: VVA Chapter 240, www.vva240.com , Rolling Thunder TN1, www.rollingthundertn1.com , Vietnam Veterans Traveling Memorial Wall, www.travelingwall.us and Hope and Healing at Hillenglade, www.hillenglade.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Jun. 30, 2020.