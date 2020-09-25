Wells, David A.

David A. Wells, better known to most as Wellso, passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of Wednesday, September 23, 2020 with his beautiful wife of 35 years, Lauren, by his side. David loved his wife, kids, and grandkids more than anything. A true family man, David was a die-hard sports fan, and a prideful member of the Portland High School Sports Hall of Fame. David dedicated his career to helping the youth, working 38 years at Riverview Children's Hospital; always bragging about how much he loved his job. If David wasn't golfing, you could find him working outside to keep his yard in perfect shape, enjoying time with his family by his pool, or making sure everyone knew the best way to do anything...his way! Wellso will always be remembered for having a joke up his sleeve; a trait he proudly inherited from his father. David fought so hard, and with an unrelenting positive spirit, and he will forever be remembered and honored for that.

As Jimmy V. once said, "Cancer can take away all my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind. It cannot touch my heart. And it cannot touch my soul. And those three things are going to carry on forever. Don't give up. Don't ever give up."

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in David's name to:

Solnit South (formerly Riverview Children's Hospital)

915 River Rd.

Middletown, CT 06457

or to the Jimmy V Fund.

An outdoor service (rain or shine) for Wellso will be held on: Tuesday, September 29th at 11 a.m. at Trinity Church in Portland, 345 Main St., Portland, CT. Please bring chairs and all of your fondest memories to share.

Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements.



