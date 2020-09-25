1/1
David A. Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wells, David A.
David A. Wells, better known to most as Wellso, passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of Wednesday, September 23, 2020 with his beautiful wife of 35 years, Lauren, by his side. David loved his wife, kids, and grandkids more than anything. A true family man, David was a die-hard sports fan, and a prideful member of the Portland High School Sports Hall of Fame. David dedicated his career to helping the youth, working 38 years at Riverview Children's Hospital; always bragging about how much he loved his job. If David wasn't golfing, you could find him working outside to keep his yard in perfect shape, enjoying time with his family by his pool, or making sure everyone knew the best way to do anything...his way! Wellso will always be remembered for having a joke up his sleeve; a trait he proudly inherited from his father. David fought so hard, and with an unrelenting positive spirit, and he will forever be remembered and honored for that.
As Jimmy V. once said, "Cancer can take away all my physical abilities. It cannot touch my mind. It cannot touch my heart. And it cannot touch my soul. And those three things are going to carry on forever. Don't give up. Don't ever give up."
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in David's name to:
Solnit South (formerly Riverview Children's Hospital)
915 River Rd.
Middletown, CT 06457
or to the Jimmy V Fund.
An outdoor service (rain or shine) for Wellso will be held on: Tuesday, September 29th at 11 a.m. at Trinity Church in Portland, 345 Main St., Portland, CT. Please bring chairs and all of your fondest memories to share.
Portland Memorial Funeral Home, 231 Main St., Portland is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Portland Memorial Funeral Home
231 Main St
Portland, CT 06480
860-342-3322
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MiddletownPress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved