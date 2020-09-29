1/1
David Dupont
1945 - 2020
Dupont, David
David A. Dupont, 75, of Haddam, beloved husband of 53 years, of Joyce (Hamel) Dupont, died Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Middlesex Hospital. David was born in Lowell, MA son of the late Robert and Blanche (Bernard) Dupont. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a tool and die maker with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft for 47 years, where he made lifelong friends. When he wasn't doting on his grandchildren, all of whom he was so proud of; he could be found in his gardens that flourished under his attention. Besides his wife and soulmate, Joyce, David is survived by, a son, Christopher Dupont and his wife Brenda Christine of MO, a daughter, Teri Grochowski and her husband Joe of PA, four grandchildren, Sierra, Amber, Jenna and Joey. He was predeceased by a brother Gerard Dupont. David will be always remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather and friend to many and will truly be missed. Memorial contributions may be sent to National Kidney Foundation of Connecticut, Inc., 2139 Silas Deane Hwy., Rocky Hill, CT 06067. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Middletown Press on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Memories & Condolences
September 28, 2020
Joyce & Chris, so sorry for your loss, deepest sympathy.
Diane Cubeta
Family
